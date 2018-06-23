Soria struck out two in a clean ninth inning to earn the save against Oakland in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

Soria was able to retire the A's hitters on 12 pitches (eight strikes) to pick up his 11th save of the year. Soria has converted his last seven save opportunities, and has not allowed an earned run over his last 14 appearances. The 34-year-old holds a 2.89 ERA and 1.11 WHIP as well as a 32:5 K:BB in 28 innings. He appears firmly in place as the White Sox closer for now.