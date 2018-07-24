White Sox's Joakim Soria: Records 15th save
Soria allowed one hit and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning to record his 15th save of the season.
Soria entered the game with a 5-3 lead and ultimately allowed the game-tying run to reach base before striking out Justin Upton to end the game. Despite pitching on a poor team, Soria has been a strong closing option by converting 15 of his 18 opportunities with 48 strikeouts across 37.2 innings. His value will take a major hit, however, if he gets traded before the trade deadline as has been widely speculated.
