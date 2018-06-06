Soria allowed one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings of work to earn his fifth save of the season Tuesday against the Twins.

Nate Jones endured a disastrous outing in the first game of the doubleheader and Bruce Rondon pitched in the eighth inning of the nightcap, leaving Soria to get the final four outs. He hit a batter and allowed a single in the ninth but was able to end the threat shortly thereafter. Soria remains in the mix for saves when they arise and has now pitched seven consecutive scoreless outings.