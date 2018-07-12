White Sox's Joakim Soria: Records four outs for 13th save
Soria worked around a hit and a walk to pick up a four-out save Wednesday against St. Louis.
The White Sox still have plenty of trust in Soria after he blew his first save July 5 against Houston (0.1 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 2 ER). Since returning to the closer's role June 5, Soria is 9-for-10 in save opportunities with 19 strikeouts against five walks and a 1.23 ERA over 14.2 innings.
