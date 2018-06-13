Soria recorded the final out of Tuesday's win over the Indians to pick up his ninth save of the season.

Soria inherited a first-and-third situation with two outs in the ninth inning with the White Sox holding a 5-1 lead. He was able to get Yan Gomes to fly out to end the contest, notching his fifth save in the last eight days. Soria hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 11 outings and currently owns a 3.24 ERA.