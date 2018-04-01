White Sox's Joakim Soria: Records save Saturday
Soria worked around a hit and a walk to record the save Saturday during the White Sox's 4-3 win over the Royals. He also struck out a batter.
Soria's first wrapup of the season came after Nate Jones locked down a scoreless eighth inning. These two relievers are set to share the closer job, though the veteran Soria has the edge in experience with 204 career closures, though he has just two since 2015, and Soria's recent form (ERAs of 4.05 and 3.70 in the past two years, respectively) hardly makes him a safe option. Jones has the safer skills but may occupy the super-reliever role in order to make things smoother for Soria in the ninth. This back-end bullpen picture remains in flux, but both relievers are worth owning.
More News
-
White Sox's Joakim Soria: Will share closer role•
-
White Sox's Joakim Soria: Closer battle undecided•
-
White Sox's Joakim Soria: Locates flaw in delivery•
-
White Sox's Joakim Soria: Makes ominous debut•
-
White Sox's Joakim Soria: Ready to close for White Sox if needed•
-
White Sox's Joakim Soria: Traded to White Sox•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...