Soria worked around a hit and a walk to record the save Saturday during the White Sox's 4-3 win over the Royals. He also struck out a batter.

Soria's first wrapup of the season came after Nate Jones locked down a scoreless eighth inning. These two relievers are set to share the closer job, though the veteran Soria has the edge in experience with 204 career closures, though he has just two since 2015, and Soria's recent form (ERAs of 4.05 and 3.70 in the past two years, respectively) hardly makes him a safe option. Jones has the safer skills but may occupy the super-reliever role in order to make things smoother for Soria in the ninth. This back-end bullpen picture remains in flux, but both relievers are worth owning.