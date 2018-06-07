White Sox's Joakim Soria: Strikes out two for sixth save
Soria allowed a hit but struck out two to complete a scoreless inning for his sixth save Wednesday against Minnesota.
After being relegated to a setup role for all of May, Soria has now recorded saves in consecutive appearances. He has now allowed just one unearned run in his past seven appearances, a stretch in which he has struck out 10 batters against one walk. He's still fighting for saves with Nate Jones and Bruce Rondon, but Soria is the hot hand right now.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...