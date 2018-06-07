Soria allowed a hit but struck out two to complete a scoreless inning for his sixth save Wednesday against Minnesota.

After being relegated to a setup role for all of May, Soria has now recorded saves in consecutive appearances. He has now allowed just one unearned run in his past seven appearances, a stretch in which he has struck out 10 batters against one walk. He's still fighting for saves with Nate Jones and Bruce Rondon, but Soria is the hot hand right now.