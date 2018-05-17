Soria (0-2) allowed a run on two hits and a walk and was tagged with the loss against the Pirates on Wednesday.

Soria, who was pitching for the first time in eight days, entered the game in the seventh inning of a 2-2 game and the rust showed. Just 15 of his 32 pitches were strikes, and he fell behind in the count to all seven batters faced. On a positive note, he finished strong, striking out the final two batters with the bases loaded. Since his last outing May 8, when he gave up a run and two hits, Soria has lost hold of the closer's job.