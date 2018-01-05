Soria was traded to the White Sox on Thursday as part of a three-team deal.

The White Sox acquired Soria and Luis Avilan while sending minor-league infielder Jake Peter to the Dodgers. Soria's 3.70 ERA last season doesn't jump off the page, but his 2.23 FIP suggests that he may have been a bit unlucky. He posted his highest strikeout rate since 2013 (27.6 percent) but was undone by an atypically-low 67.1 percent left-on-base rate. The veteran reliever has past closing experience and could slot in as Chicago's ninth-inning arm to begin the 2018 campaign.