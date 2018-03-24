Soria and Nate Jones both will close games this season, Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM reports.

Soria has extensive closing experience, while Jones is a known commodity that has been effective when healthy over six years with the White Sox. How manager Rick Renteria splits the save opportunities will be worked out, but regardless how the manager proceeds, the fantasy value of each reliever drops. Additionally, the White Sox aren't expected to be very good this season, so the two could be splitting an already diminished amount of save chances.