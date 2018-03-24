White Sox's Joakim Soria: Will share closer role
Soria and Nate Jones both will close games this season, Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM reports.
Soria has extensive closing experience, while Jones is a known commodity that has been effective when healthy over six years with the White Sox. How manager Rick Renteria splits the save opportunities will be worked out, but regardless how the manager proceeds, the fantasy value of each reliever drops. Additionally, the White Sox aren't expected to be very good this season, so the two could be splitting an already diminished amount of save chances.
More News
-
White Sox's Joakim Soria: Closer battle undecided•
-
White Sox's Joakim Soria: Locates flaw in delivery•
-
White Sox's Joakim Soria: Makes ominous debut•
-
White Sox's Joakim Soria: Ready to close for White Sox if needed•
-
White Sox's Joakim Soria: Traded to White Sox•
-
Royals' Joakim Soria: Comes off DL on Saturday•
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...