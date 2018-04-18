White Sox's Joakim Soria: Works sixth inning Tuesday
Soria entered Tuesday's 10-2 loss to the Athletics in the sixth inning. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out the side.
Soria remains in the mix as one of manager Rick Renteria's closing options, but was probably going to pitch Tuesday regardless of the situation. It had been eight days since he last pitched in a competitive environment and needed to get his work in.
