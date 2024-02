Barlow will be sidelined indefinitely with right shoulder soreness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Fellow reliever Jimmy Lambert is also battling shoulder soreness and is expected to miss 10-to-14 days, while Barlow's absence is expected to be longer. The former Ranger is in camp as a non-roster invitee and could have pitched his way into a prominent role given the uncertainty in the White Sox' bullpen, but now his status is cloudy.