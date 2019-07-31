White Sox's Joe Jarneski: Acquired by White Sox

The White Sox acquired Jarneski and minor-league pitcher Ray Castro from the Rangers on Wednesday in exchange for reliever Nate Jones (forearm), international signing bonus pool money and cash considerations.

Jarneski, a 2017 12th-round pick, will be assigned to the White Sox's rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. Neither he nor Castro are prospects of repute, as the White Sox likely made the trade primarily to free themselves of any further contractual obligations to Jones.