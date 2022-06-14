Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.