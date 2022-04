Manager Tony La Russa said Kelly (biceps) is throwing mid-90s with no discomfort and is scheduled to face live hitters this week, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Kelly is working out at the White Sox's extended spring training in Arizona, and he may be able to return from the injured list without a minor-league rehab assignment. Even if the 33-year-old does head to the minors it shouldn't delay his return too long.