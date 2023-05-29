Kelly blew the save Sunday against the Tigers, allowing one run on one hit during the ninth inning. He struck out two and did not issue a walk.

Kendall Graveman operated as the setup man Sunday, allowing Kelly to earn a save chance, but the latter couldn't secure the win as Javier Baez tied the game in the ninth with an RBI groundout after Riley Greene ripped a one-out triple. Kelly made two appearances during the four-game series against the Tigers and allowed four runs across 1.1 innings. He now holds an ugly 4.60 ERA and has blown three of his four save chances, but his 0.89 WHIP and 21:1 K:BB over 15.2 innings are encouraging. Either way, Kelly isn't expected to get too many more opportunities as a closer with Liam Hendriks (illness) likely returning to the bullpen Monday.