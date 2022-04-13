White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said that Kelly (biceps) could soon face hitters at extended spring training before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment before the end of April, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Kelly hasn't experienced any setbacks from the strained right biceps he sustained while pitching with the Dodgers in the NLCS last year, but the slow progression in his recovery over the offseason resulted in him being placed on the White Sox's 10-day injured list to begin the season. Since joining the White Sox in spring training, Kelly has gradually been advancing through his throwing program, and he appears close to reaching the final phase of his rehab. If he continues to avoid setbacks, Kelly looks like he could be ready to return from the IL by early May, if not the final week of April.