The White Sox are nearing a deal to send Kelly to the Dodgers alongside Lance Lynn, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

After putting up a 4.97 ERA and 1.31 WHIP through 29 innings with the White Sox, Kelly seems poised to rejoin the Dodgers' bullpen after one and a half seasons in Chicago. Assuming the deal goes through, Kelly will likely be used primarily in middle relief in Los Angeles.