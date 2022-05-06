Kelly (biceps) has thrown two scoreless innings while striking out three and walking one while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte.

Kelly began the rehab assignment on May 1, and he pitched again three days later. He is targeting a return to the White Sox at some point during the team's upcoming series against Cleveland and appears to be on track to do so. The White Sox boast a deep bullpen, but Kelly should still have the chance to pitch in high-leverage situations upon his activation.