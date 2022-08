Kelly was removed from Thursday's game against the Royals in the bottom of the seventh inning due to an apparent injury, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kelly dealt with a biceps issue in late July, but it's not yet clear whether his removal from Thursday's matchup was related to that issue. Prior to leaving Thursday's game with a trainer, he allowed a hit and a walk while failing to record a strikeout in one-third of a scoreless inning.