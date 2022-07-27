Kelly was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rockies with right biceps discomfort, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Kelly entered for the eighth inning and allowed a double, hit a batter and had two strikeouts before exiting with the injury. According to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, the right-hander said the injury is related to the nerve issue in the same biceps which delayed his start to the season, though he doesn't expect to miss any time after the injury cropped up again Wednesday.