Kelly (knee) gave up a run on one hit while pitching the eighth inning of Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Royals.

Kelly was back on the mound after he was removed from his previous relief appearance three days earlier against the Diamondbacks due to a bruised right knee. He retired three of the four batters he faced, though the lone hit he allowed was a solo home run by Michael Taylor. Kelly now owns a 7.07 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over 28 innings on the season.