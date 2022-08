Kelly (biceps) picked up a hold and struck out one over a scoreless inning in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Athletics.

Kelly had been removed from his previous appearance last Wednesday against the Rockies after experiencing right biceps discomfort, but he only needed a couple days of rest to avoid a trip to the injured list. The hold was his 11th of the season, tying Jose Ruiz for second on the team behind Kendall Graveman.