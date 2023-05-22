Kelly picked up the save Sunday against the Royals. He struck out two over one perfect inning.

Kelly was handed the ball by manager Pedro Grifol for the ninth inning Sunday with Kendall Graveman getting the night off after pitching an inning in each of the last two days. Though Kelly blew his only other save opportunity, he has remained a high-leverage arm for the White Sox but likely won't receive enough save opportunities to warrant fantasy consideration, especially once Liam Hendriks (illness) returns from the 15-day injured list.