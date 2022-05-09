Kelly (biceps) was activated off the 10-day injured list Monday.

Kelly will join the White Sox ahead of their three-game series against the Guardians on Monday. The right-hander had been nursing a biceps strain since last October, but after signing with the team in the offseason, he'll finally be available to make his debut for Chicago in the coming days. In 48 appearances with the Dodgers last season, Kelly produced a 2.86 ERA and 0.98 WHIP while striking out 50 batters over 44 innings.

