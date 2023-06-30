Kelly threw a scoreless seventh inning while allowing a hit and a walk Thursday against the Angels.

Kelly entered the game in the seventh inning, the first reliever after Lance Lynn was lifted. He successfully held the lead and turned in his sixth consecutive scoreless outing, during which he has picked up two holds and maintained a 6:3 K:BB. Though he's been effective for most of the campaign, Kelly has only one save and looks to be behind Kendall Graveman for save chances with Liam Hendriks (elbow) sidelined.