Kelly pitched well in the Cactus League with a 2.25 ERA over eight innings of work in eight appearances.

Kelly did allow eight hits, but he issued just one walk against seven strikeouts while not allowing a homer. The right-hander struggled mightily in his time with the White Sox in 2022 with a 6.08 ERA in 43 appearances with a 53;23 K:BB, but the 34-year-old has made a habit of bouncing back from poor campaigns with positive ones the following year. Kelly will likely work in a setup role, but he could see some save opportunities with the White Sox having no set stopper to begin the season.