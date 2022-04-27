Kelly (biceps) will start his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Kelly was rumored to be nearing a rehab assignment Tuesday and now he has an official start date set for this weekend. The righty reliever signed with the White Sox in the offseason after three seasons with the Dodgers, but he's yet to make his season debut as he has been nursing a nerve issue in his arm. He posted a 1.80 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 10 innings with the Dodgers in 2021. When healthy, Kelly will likely operate as a high-leverage option in the late innings for the White Sox.
