Kelly allowed two earned runs on two hits while striking out one to earn the save against the Blue Jays on Monday.
Kelly surprisingly entered the game in the ninth inning, following Kendall Graveman -- the presumed closer in the absence of Liam Hendriks (forearm). Though Kelly managed to tally his first save of the season and sixth of his career, he made things interesting by allowing a single and home run with one out. It is worth noting that Graveman was used to face the middle of Toronto's dangerous order, so Kelly's save chance may have come down to specific circumstance rather than an indication that he is the clear fill-in closer.
More News
-
White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Joe Kelly: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Joe Kelly: On track for activation next week•
-
White Sox's Joe Kelly: Bullpen session on tap•
-
White Sox's Joe Kelly: Lands on injured list•
-
White Sox's Joe Kelly: Leaves with hamstring tightness•