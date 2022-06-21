Kelly allowed two earned runs on two hits while striking out one to earn the save against the Blue Jays on Monday.

Kelly surprisingly entered the game in the ninth inning, following Kendall Graveman -- the presumed closer in the absence of Liam Hendriks (forearm). Though Kelly managed to tally his first save of the season and sixth of his career, he made things interesting by allowing a single and home run with one out. It is worth noting that Graveman was used to face the middle of Toronto's dangerous order, so Kelly's save chance may have come down to specific circumstance rather than an indication that he is the clear fill-in closer.