Kelly allowed two hits and struck out one across a scoreless inning to record a hold Monday against the Guardians.
Kelly made his White Sox debut after beginning the season on the injured list due to a biceps strain. He entered the game in the seventh inning with a three-run lead and surrendered two singles but got out of the jam unscathed. Kelly figures to maintain a high-leverage role in the Chicago bullpen, but he is very unlikely to draw regular save chances.
More News
-
White Sox's Joe Kelly: Reinstated from IL•
-
White Sox's Joe Kelly: Effective in rehab outings•
-
White Sox's Joe Kelly: Targeting return next week•
-
White Sox's Joe Kelly: Starting rehab assignment Sunday•
-
White Sox's Joe Kelly: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Joe Kelly: Almost ready to face hitters•