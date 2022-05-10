Kelly allowed two hits and struck out one across a scoreless inning to record a hold Monday against the Guardians.

Kelly made his White Sox debut after beginning the season on the injured list due to a biceps strain. He entered the game in the seventh inning with a three-run lead and surrendered two singles but got out of the jam unscathed. Kelly figures to maintain a high-leverage role in the Chicago bullpen, but he is very unlikely to draw regular save chances.