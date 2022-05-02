White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Monday that he believes Kelly (biceps) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list early next week, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Kelly, who has been on the shelf all season while recovering from a right biceps strain, made his first rehab appearance at Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday. He turned in a scoreless inning in his 2022 debut, striking out one while hitting a batter and allowing no other baserunners. The White Sox will likely want to see Kelly make at least two or three more appearances in the minors before adding him back to the big-league bullpen, where he'll be part of the bridge to closer Liam Hendriks.