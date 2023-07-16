Kelly (elbow) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kelly has been on the shelf since July 6 with right elbow inflammation, and he projects to return from the injured list when first eligible Thursday. The 35-year-old reliever holds a 4.82 ERA and 1.25 WHIP through 28 innings this season alongside 10 holds and six blown saves.