Kelly (elbow) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Kelly has been on the shelf since July 6 with right elbow inflammation, and he projects to return from the injured list when first eligible Thursday. The 35-year-old reliever holds a 4.82 ERA and 1.25 WHIP through 28 innings this season alongside 10 holds and six blown saves.
More News
-
White Sox's Joe Kelly: Heads to IL with sore elbow•
-
White Sox's Joe Kelly: Six straight scoreless appearances•
-
White Sox's Joe Kelly: Blows save Sunday•
-
White Sox's Joe Kelly: Picks up save•
-
White Sox's Joe Kelly: Reinstated from paternity leave•
-
White Sox's Joe Kelly: Goes on paternity leave•