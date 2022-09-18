site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Joe Kelly: To family medical list
RotoWire Staff
Kelly was placed on the family medical leave list Sunday.
Tanner Banks will take Kelly's place in the bullpen in advance of Sunday's bullpen game against the Tigers. Kelly has a five-appearance scoreless streak with nine strikeouts in his last 4.2 innings.
