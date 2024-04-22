The White Sox activated Brebbia (calf) from the 15-day injured list Monday.
Brebbia wound up missing just over the minimum 15 days with a right calf strain. He should be used in high-leverage spots out of the White Sox bullpen but is probably well behind Michael Kopech in the pecking order for saves.
