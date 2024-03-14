Brebbia (calf) will face hitters again Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Brebbia progressed to facing hitters Wednesday, and the White Sox will have him throw another round of batting practice as he continues working his way back from a right calf strain. The White Sox are still hopeful Brebbia will be available for Opening Day, though pitching coach Ethan Katz said Thursday that the 33-year-old right-hander isn't guaranteed to begin the season with the team.