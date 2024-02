Brebbia suffered a right calf strain while throwing a live batting practice session Wednesday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

The White Sox didn't specify an exact timeline for Brebbia's return, but the team is hopeful that the 33-year-old reliever will be ready for Opening Day. Brebbia posted a 3.99 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 38.1 innings with the Giants last season, and he is expected to serve as Chicago's primary closer in 2024.