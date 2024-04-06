Brebbia was removed from Friday's game against the Royals with an apparent injury, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brebbia looked uncomfortable on the mound after fielding a comebacker during the the sixth inning, and he was pulled from the game after throwing a few practice throws in front of trainers. It's not immediately apparent what is bothering the 33-year-old right-hander, but the White Sox should offer an update in the near future.