Share Video

Link copied!

Brebbia was removed from Friday's game against the Royals with an apparent injury, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brebbia looked uncomfortable on the mound after fielding a comebacker during the the sixth inning, and he was pulled from the game after throwing a few practice throws in front of trainers. It's not immediately apparent what is bothering the 33-year-old right-hander, but the White Sox should offer an update in the near future.

More News