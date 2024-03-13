Brebbia (calf) is scheduled to face hitters in live batting practice Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Brebbia has yet to make his Cactus League debut while he works his way back from a right calf strain suffered earlier in camp, but if all goes well Wednesday, he could be integrated into the White Sox's pitching schedule within the next few days. The right-hander is looking on track to be available for Opening Day if he avoids any setbacks in his throwing program, but it's unclear what role he'll hold in the White Sox bullpen. Brebbia was a dependable middle reliever and opener for the Giants over the past two seasons, but he could be a candidate to close games while he's part of a Chicago relief corps that's otherwise lacking in reliable or experienced late-inning options.