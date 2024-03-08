Brebbia (calf) threw a successful bullpen session Thursday and is on track to be on the roster for Opening Day, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Brebbia strained his calf Feb. 22 and Thursday's activity was his first intensive throwing session since. He felt good afterward and is expected to be ready to contribute to start the regular season. The hierarchy of the White Sox's bullpen is currently unclear, though Brebbia is a potential candidate for saves.