Brebbia (calf) is scheduled to make a relief appearance Monday in a game at minor-league camp, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Brebbia still has yet to make his Cactus League debut, but he'll still be able to build up at minor-league camp Monday as he looks to secure his spot in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen. Assuming Brebbia's right calf presents no further complications in Monday's outing or his subsequent spring appearances, he could find himself in a prominent role in the bullpen to begin the campaign. The White Sox have yet to anoint a closer since trading away Gregory Santos to the Mariners in February, and Brebbia represents one of the more battle-tested options in an otherwise green bullpen. In addition to Brebbia, hard-throwing 23-year-old Prelander Berroa (shoulder) and converted starting pitcher Michael Kopech are candidates to factor into the equation for saves.