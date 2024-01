Brebbia signed a one-year contract with the White Sox on Saturday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Brebbia posted a 3.83 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 124.2 frames during his time with the Giants, though he struggled in 2023 after returning from a lat injury, surrendering seven earned runs in 9.2 innings. The 33-year-old has worked as a middle reliever, opener and setup man throughout his career, and the White Sox's lack of bullpen depth also opens the possibility for save opportunities.