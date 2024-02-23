Brebbia (calf) has been fitted with a walking boot and is getting around on a scooter, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Brebbia strained his right calf while walking back to the mound during a live batting practice session Wednesday. While he finished the session and said he feels unaffected while pitching, trainers have told Brebbia it will likely be a few weeks before he's back at full strength. The reliever didn't rule out pitching before then since he's able to throw pain-free, but the White Sox probably aren't going to clear him for games until he's able to field his position at 100 percent. It's looking likely that this is an injured list stint situation, but a clearer timetable should be available in March. Brebbia is in the mix to close games for the White Sox.