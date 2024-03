Brebbia (calf) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Brebbia is about two weeks removed from suffering a right calf strain and is now ready to re-incorporate some mound work. The reliever noted previously that his calf doesn't bother him when he's throwing, so pitcher's fielding practice might be the bigger test and it's unclear when he'll be ready for that. Brebbia is a question mark for Opening Day.