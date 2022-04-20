Cueto has advanced his progression to Triple-A Charlotte, where he'll likely need a couple of starts before he's ready to contribute to the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of The Chicago Sun-Times reports. "You can only speed it up so much," manager Tony La Russa said. "We're looking forward to having him up here."

Dallas Keuchel's disastrous start in the first half of Wednesday's doubleheader brings the need for Cueto to join the White Sox into sharp focus. The team will be getting Lucas Giolito back over the weekend, but they remain another starter down after that.