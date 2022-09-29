Cueto (7-10) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on 10 hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the Twins. He struck out seven.

Cueto's difficult night included walking in a run, multiple RBI singles and a two-run double off the bat of Matt Wallner. The righty has allowed five earned runs or more in three of his last six starts. In addition, the 36-year-old has surrendered eight hits or more in six of his last 12 outings.