Cueto (7-6) allowed one earned run on six hits and no walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Royals.

Cueto held the Royals in check, and his only earned run came in the third inning when he allowed consecutive singles to open the frame. It was a bounceback effort for Cueto -- he allowed seven earned runs his last time out -- and he has now allowed two or fewer earned runs in eight of his last 11 starts. Cueto has turned in a vintage season, maintaining a 2.93 ERA with an 82:27 K:BB across 129 frames.