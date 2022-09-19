Cueto (illness) is listed as the White Sox's scheduled starting pitcher for Thursday's home game against the Guardians, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Cueto was unable to take the hill this past Saturday against the Tigers after experiencing bouts of dizziness while he dealt with an illness, but he looks like he'l be ready to go the next time his turn in the rotation comes up. The veteran right-hander owns a 3.43 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 6.9 K-BB% over 65.2 innings in his 10 starts since the All-Star break.