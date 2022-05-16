The White Sox selected Cueto's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. He's scheduled to start Chicago's series opener in Kansas City, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chicago optioned infielder Danny Mendick to Charlotte to make room on the 26-man active roster for Cueto, who should have a full-time spot in the White Sox rotation at least until Lance Lynn (knee) returns from the 10-day injured list in early June. After he delayed signing with the White Sox until early April, Cueto essentially had to go through a modified spring training program before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment to build up his arm. He turned in a 5.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB across 15.2 frames over four outings at Triple-A, most recently building up to 5.1 innings in his May 11 start for the affiliate. With that in mind, Cueto shouldn't face any major restrictions with his workload as he makes his White Sox debut Monday.