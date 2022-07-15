Cueto (4-4) earned the win over Minnesota on Thursday, pitching six innings and allowing one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

The outing got off to a rocky start for Cueto, as he left the bases loaded in the first inning and surrendered a run on three hits in the second. The veteran settled down from there, allowing just three more baserunners and ending the appearance with a flourish by striking out the side in the sixth frame. Cueto has now notched a quality start in nine of his 12 outings this season and in each of his last four. He's enjoying a resurgent campaign with a 2.80 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 58:20 K:BB over 74 innings.