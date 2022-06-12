Cueto allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four in five innings of relief. He did not factor into the decision in an 8-6 loss Sunday against Texas.

Cueto was scheduled to start Monday in Detroit but came on in the third inning after Michael Kopech left with a knee injury. He got off to a rocky start, allowing a single on his first pitch and a two-run homer to Eli White two pitches later. After another run scored in the fourth, he retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced. The 36-year-old has amassed a 3.53 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 35.2 innings in six appearances since joining Chicago in May.